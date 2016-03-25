My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEO Pay

Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
Image credit: Getty Images
CO-CEO's of Chipotle, Monty Moran, left, and Steven Ells.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Not only did last year’s E. Coli crisis dent Chipotle Mexican Grill’s financial results, but the outbreak also cut the burrito chain’s co-CEO’s total compensation by more than half.

Last year, the fast-service restaurant chain was rocked by an E. Coli outbreak that closed dozens of restaurants and made headlines for months, decimating its sales results and keeping diners away for months. Comparable sales in the fourth quarter of 2015 fell 15 percent, and the drops only worsened in the first two months of this year, falling 36.4 percent in January before tempering last month with a 26.1 percent decline.

Co-CEOs Steve Ells and Monty Moran each saw their 2015 base pay rise a bit to $1.526 million and $1.308 million, according to a proxy statement filed on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But each executive’s total compensation fell sharply because neither received options or non-stock awards in 2015 as they had the previous year.

In all, Ells’ compensation came to $13.837 million, down more than half from almost $29 million in 2014, while Moran’s total package shrank to $13.561 million from $28.153 million the year before.

In addition to all of Chipotle’s travails, the restaurant was hit by norovirus outbreaks at two Boston-area restaurants, as well as a federal probe into its food safety practices.

Shares are about 40 percent below pre-crisis peaks, a tough reversal of fortune for the one-time Wall Street darling.

And if Messrs. Ells and Moran want to get bonuses in 2016, they have a lot of work to do. Chipotle’s board recently changed its compensation plan for both, tying future compensation directly to the company’s share price performance.

In a recent filing, share prices would have to return to above $700 for 30 straight days to trigger the new stock awards. Shares closed at $471.37 on Thursday.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEO Pay

Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis

Ready For Anything

Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America

Ready For Anything

Here Are the 5 Highest Paid CEOs