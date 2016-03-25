Franchise of the day

Franchise of The Day: These Cruise Planners Could Help You Plan Your Next Vacation

Image credit: Cruise Planners
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cruise Planners is an American Express Travel Service representative. The franchise's unique business structure is an important contributor to its ranking as No. 25 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Cruise Planners' agents work from home while they sell full-service travel packages that include cruises, land-based vacations, travel insurance and car rentals.

The company was co-founded in 1994 by Michelle Fee, Lynn Korn and Marvin Davis. Upon launching the trio only had five franchise owners come out of their first training class but over time the business grew. Now with 1,000 franchises, Cruise Planners touts itself as the "the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network."

 

