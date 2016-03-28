Ola Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Motor Insurance To Its Drivers

March 28, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prioritizing its drivers, taxi-hailing app Ola has partnered with private general insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to provide motor insurance solutions to its driver partners. This tie up will allow driver-partners will have easy access to availing motor insurance with a host of value-added services and add on covers like depreciation shield and engine protector provided by Bajaj Allianz.

Other than this, the two companies are also working together to create a digital infrastructure that will bring insurance transactions like purchase or claims, fully online.

PranayJivrajka, COO at Ola said, "Driver Entrepreneurs are key stakeholders to the growth of mobility in India and we are building a robust ecosystem for them through initiatives like these, enabling them to grow professionally and personally. Motor Insurance is essential for driver-partners and together with Bajaj Allianz, we are enabling easy access to driver-partners, giving them better savings, benefits and technology for the insurance they are buying."

The motor insurance solution provided by Bajaj Allianz will not only provide a cover for accidents, but will also insure theft of vehicles as well as damage due to natural and man-made calamities, besides a personal accident cover of Rs 2 lakh. Bajaj Allianz has also developed a dedicated call centre to address any policy purchase related query or claims related assistance for all Ola driver-partners.

The step by Ola comes in good spirit after their constant efforts to uplift the life of their drivers. Previously, Ola had partnered with EduKart, the country’s leading education marketplace, to provide easy access to quality higher education to the families of its driver partners. Last year in December Ola also announced its partnership with Indifi, a tech startup that enables small enterprises to get financing, to provide easy access to personal loans for its registered drivers. Though this, drivers who have been with Ola for more than 6 months or those who have paid a minimum of eight EMIs of their car loan will be eligible to apply for personal loans through this partnership. Other than this, in 2014, Ola had set aside a fund of Rs 100 crore towards investment in the driver ecosystem to help nurture them as entrepreneurs.

Vijay Kumar, Chief Technical Officer- Motor Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, " This tie-up is aimed at providing Ola's driver partners a one-stop solution for all their motor insurance requirements, including value added services."