Streaming

Netflix's Catalog Has Shrunk by a Third Since 2014

Netflix's Catalog Has Shrunk by a Third Since 2014
Image credit: Netflix | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Netflix's strategy seems to be more focused on quality than quantity.

In the last two and a half years, the site’s library has actually shrunk by a third, according to AllFlicks.com. The site reports that since Jan. 2014, when Netflix had a total of 8,103 titles -- 6,494 movies and 1,609 TV shows -- it now offers just 5,532 titles, or 4,335 movies and 1,197 shows.

With more than 2,000 fewer options to choose from, that means the streaming site’s catalog has decreased by almost 32 percent.

Of course, loyalists may argue that, in Netflix’s defense, it’s put more of an emphasis on quality materials rather than quantity by investing in bigger titles and series. The site’s also focused on producing its own original series, such as Fuller House, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Related: Millennials' TV Habits Contrast Sharply Based on Where They Are in Life

But it’s also hard not to ignore the piling competition including Hulu and Amazon, also with their own exclusives for popular TV shows, such as Amazon’s right to stream Downton Abbey. Both are producing titles of their own, as well. 

Though online offerings are continuing to pick up steam, cable is still struggling to find its way back into the heart of the competition. In fact, with a myriad of streaming options, they apparently caused a 50 percent drop in TV viewing even though a recent Nielsen study revealed millennials are watching way more media than previous generations have.

It seems even though Netflix may be shrinking, cable providers remain with more worries.

