Fragrance

The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

The Executive Selection: Tom Ford
Image credit: Tom Ford
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Part of the Tom Ford Private Blend collection, Venetian Bergamot is the latest fragrance that men across the region will be adding to their olfactory wardrobes. To develop the newest eau de parfum in his lineup, Tom Ford went to the heart of Italian Calabria for the essence of bergamot, and then enveloped it in a fresh, citrusy note.

As for spice, you’ll find that here too: black peppercorn from Madagascar, pink peppercorn, and essence of ginger are presented together in a warm arrangement. Good things do come in threes after all. 

