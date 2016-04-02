The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

April 2, 2016 1 min read

Part of the Tom Ford Private Blend collection, Venetian Bergamot is the latest fragrance that men across the region will be adding to their olfactory wardrobes. To develop the newest eau de parfum in his lineup, Tom Ford went to the heart of Italian Calabria for the essence of bergamot, and then enveloped it in a fresh, citrusy note.

As for spice, you’ll find that here too: black peppercorn from Madagascar, pink peppercorn, and essence of ginger are presented together in a warm arrangement. Good things do come in threes after all.

