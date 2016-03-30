My Queue

Smartphones

5 Best Camera Phones to Buy in India Right Now

5 Best Camera Phones to Buy in India Right Now
Image credit: Apple
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the average consumer in India, internal specifications do not matter as much some basic features like the battery life, display size and most importantly camera quality matters. Let’s admit it – your camera is literally the first feature you’d reach out and try in the store and try in someone’s else smart phone. Whether you’re selfie obsessed or an Instagram addict, here are 2016’s so far best camera phones (not in order):

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

This badboy and an arch rival of iPhone boasts of 12 MP rear camera, f/1.7, 26mm, OIS, LED flash,  240 fps, dual camera recording and 4k video.  The front camera is a neat 5MP f/1.7, 22mm lens. The result is neat photographs for every purpose. Long term users brag of its incomparable quality and claim it remains unmatched in terms of camera lenses.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple fans, including me, will vouch for the simplicity in use and claim it to be most realistic looking photographs there are. Sure, there are better cameras out there – but the retina display and ridiculously fast processing makes the whole experience of cell phone photography so beautifully engaging it compensates for the small aperture. With 4k recording, 12 MP ƒ/2.2 aperture, five elements lens, Backside illumination sensor and brilliant image stabilization just generates the best images there are. The front camera needs no introduction – the iPhone has truly revolutionized selfies across the world.

Google Nexus 6P

Gogole ahs really stepped up it’s game in providing exceptionally brilliant phones at almost 50% of the market comparative cost. The front facing camera is a a large 8MP and superiorly clear. The reaer camera is laser auto-focus enabled 12.3 MP, exposure compensation and even offers ISO control and offers white balance presets

LG V10

LG took manual control options very seriously in it’s new smartphone, V10. Offering several settings to manually control your exposure and photograph, the details include 16 MP, f/1.8, laser autofocus, 1/2.6" sensor size and stereo voice recording. The front camera is 5MP duo at f/2.2. if manual control is your thing, then go for this.

Sony Xperia Z5

Sony calls it the best camera they have ever invented. 23MP primary camera f/2.0, 24mm and a 0.03 second shutter speed option and a 5x zoom without breaking image quality the camera is almost too good to be true. The front camera is 5.1 MP, f/2.4, 1080p and quite good.

What’s your favorite smartphone for it’s camera? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

