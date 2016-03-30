My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Start Up Your Day

Microsoft's Racist Chatbot Returned and It Didn't Go Well

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft's Racist Chatbot Returned and It Didn't Go Well
Image credit: Microsoft
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It returns. Microsoft’s profane, sex-crazed racist chatbot returned briefly yesterday. It was well-behaved -- but just at first, according to The Guardian.

The next challenge. Now that the FBI’s cracked its phones, Apple’s got to figure out how it was done.

Ready to carpool? Lyft launched a service to cut congestion in San Francisco, says Bloomberg.

Good vibrations. The newest wearable is this elegant bracelet that tracks steps and your text messages.

A new release. Uber recently unveiled a ride request widget in China and India that would allow the service to be integrated with other applications and takes low bandwidth and battery power into account.

Universal design. Twitter releases an alternative text feature for the visually impaired, says Mashable.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup