Microsoft's Racist Chatbot Returned and It Didn't Go Well

March 30, 2016 1 min read

It returns. Microsoft’s profane, sex-crazed racist chatbot returned briefly yesterday. It was well-behaved -- but just at first, according to The Guardian.

The next challenge. Now that the FBI’s cracked its phones, Apple’s got to figure out how it was done.

Ready to carpool? Lyft launched a service to cut congestion in San Francisco, says Bloomberg.

Good vibrations. The newest wearable is this elegant bracelet that tracks steps and your text messages.

A new release. Uber recently unveiled a ride request widget in China and India that would allow the service to be integrated with other applications and takes low bandwidth and battery power into account.

Universal design. Twitter releases an alternative text feature for the visually impaired, says Mashable.