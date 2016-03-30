My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Here's What Flipkart & Snapdeal Need to Focus on Before Arguing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's What Flipkart & Snapdeal Need to Focus on Before Arguing
Image credit: Flipkart
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Repeating the events of last year and showcasing their petty rivalry once again, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl and Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal had a verbal spat of words over investment giant Alibaba’s proposal to enter India directly.

Sachin Bansal tweeted saying, “Alibaba deciding to start operations directly shows how badly their Indian investments have done so far" to which Kunal tweeted saying “Didn't Morgan Stanley just flush 5bn worth market cap in Flipkart down the (toilet emoji)? Focus on ur business not commentary :)”

All humor and immaturity in washing dirty linen in public aside, the Tweets exchanged do highlight some valid points. Both arch rivals working in exactly the same industry already share a common ground of complains and have several issues that can be addressed. There is a lot of room for improvement and instead of focusing on taking jabs at each other, here are a few fields where technologically both giants can grow and mature at:

Feedback addressable

Judge not by the homepage or second newspaper page giant billion rupee sales, but judge their Twitter account for customer complains. Both Snapdeal and Flipkart are filled with amusing, disappointed and even abusive customer feedback tweets aksing them to respond to their complains of poor service ASAP. The same applies to their Facebook page. Such high volume of complains which allegedly have been not addressed since weeks do not show a positive sign to anyone.

Giving competitive prices

The USP of shopping online has always been the lieu of getting great deals and discounts online, even more than saving you from the trouble of shopping outside form retail stores. This charm ahs been reduced over time because now companies just want to ajck up their sales numbers to get more funding rather than provide sustained discounts. Why are initial discounts much heavier than those given to regular customers?

Drone deliveries

It’s the year of drone deliveries and autobot deliveries, but yet Indian e-commerce giants are still delivering bricks and soap bars instead of iPhones. This kind of pathetic delivery assurance removes trust from e-commerce vendors completely and needs to bring about the amazing technology currently launched in the market.

Hyperlocal and bulk deliveries

It’s about the hyperlocal delivery system we keep reading everyday is actually launched already. This would enable deliveries in a  few hours rather than days and it’s about time the plans from from paper to real life. Also, shouldn’t we be offering brilliant discounts on bulk orders and beginning to try to replace wholesale purchase completely?

Focus on lighter web pages not just app centric stuff

In this rapid race to receive funding saying “we’ve got a million downloads” all e-commerce giants have forgotten how frustrating it is for the average Indian still stuck on his embarrassingly slow internet connection trying load hundreds of product images. Research should focus on trying new web compression algorithms and new image formats that reduce a webpage’s size significantly. This will encourage users to surf more and order more.

What're you biggest complaints against Flipcart and Snapdeal? Where do you see the room for improvement? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks