My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile May Soon Offer Plans Just for Data and Text Messaging

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
T-Mobile May Soon Offer Plans Just for Data and Text Messaging
Image credit: REUTERS | Eduardo Munoz
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is it still a phone plan if you don’t make any actual phone calls?

T-Mobile's answer may be yes, if reports of the company coming out with a plan for just data and unlimited texting prove to be true. No minutes for voice calls would be included.

Related: Sound Off: Should Distracted Walkers Be Fined or Jailed?

Based on a leaked image obtained by TmoNews, the option would roll out sometime today and feature six new “Simple choice” plans aimed at folks who solely use the Internet and texting on their devices.

Related: Think Before You Plan

Rates would start at $20 for 2GB, $35 for 6GB and go all the way up to 22GB for $95. However, the plan does have some limitations since it can only be used for GSM devices or Blackberry-related tech that can use a smartphone rate plan.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's CEO Says Reinventing Himself Was Key to Transforming the Company's Culture

T-Mobile

T-Mobile Exempts 'Pokemon Go' From Data Caps

T-Mobile

T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans