T-Mobile May Soon Offer Plans Just for Data and Text Messaging

March 30, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is it still a phone plan if you don’t make any actual phone calls?

T-Mobile's answer may be yes, if reports of the company coming out with a plan for just data and unlimited texting prove to be true. No minutes for voice calls would be included.

Related: Sound Off: Should Distracted Walkers Be Fined or Jailed?

Based on a leaked image obtained by TmoNews, the option would roll out sometime today and feature six new “Simple choice” plans aimed at folks who solely use the Internet and texting on their devices.

Related: Think Before You Plan

Rates would start at $20 for 2GB, $35 for 6GB and go all the way up to 22GB for $95. However, the plan does have some limitations since it can only be used for GSM devices or Blackberry-related tech that can use a smartphone rate plan.