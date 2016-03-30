Bill Gates Goes Viral After Tweeting Dance Move
Bill Gates is going viral after he tweeted a photo of himself performing a popular dance move.
I learned a lot from these great students… (not all of it was school related): https://t.co/vdiJx4fYRh pic.twitter.com/PfUrmu2tct— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 29, 2016
The move, known as "The Dab," involves dropping one's head toward a bent raised arm while the other is straight and raised.
The instance pictured above is not the Microsoft co-founder's first attempt. Gates previously made the rounds on Reddit for a less successful attempt last month.
The Carolina Panthers replied to Gates with a gif of quarterback Cam Newton dabbing in approval.
.@BillGates ? pic.twitter.com/HYAKQ12zwp— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 29, 2016
Newton is also credited for spreading the move for dabbing after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in October.
@BillGates #TayTweets pic.twitter.com/q4SyVw1iow— Mark Coggins (@CogginsCannon) March 29, 2016