Bill Gates Goes Viral After Tweeting Dance Move

March 30, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Bill Gates is going viral after he tweeted a photo of himself performing a popular dance move.

I learned a lot from these great students… (not all of it was school related): https://t.co/vdiJx4fYRh pic.twitter.com/PfUrmu2tct — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 29, 2016

The move, known as "The Dab," involves dropping one's head toward a bent raised arm while the other is straight and raised.

The instance pictured above is not the Microsoft co-founder's first attempt. Gates previously made the rounds on Reddit for a less successful attempt last month.

The Carolina Panthers replied to Gates with a gif of quarterback Cam Newton dabbing in approval.

Newton is also credited for spreading the move for dabbing after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in October.