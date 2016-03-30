My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Image credit: Michael Zagaris—Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Apple has struck a multi-year deal with Major League Baseball that will see all teams use iPad Pro tablets inside their dugouts.

Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called “MLB Dugout,” reported the Wall Street Journal. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the deal on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, calling it a natural complement for the analyzing of statistics and data related to the game.

“The visual, if you think about presenting the game, [is] about field managers walking into the dugout with big, thick folders of information. We now are going to have an iPad Pro, we think it makes the game more consonant with the way people live their lives, and it’s important for us,” Manfred said in the CBS interview.

The custom app will now give managers a chance to see performance statistics, access videos of past games and look at specific pitcher-hitter matchups, according to the Journal.

What isn’t known is how much the Apple-MLB deal is worth, and how it compares to the $400 million-deal Microsoft signed with the NFL in 2013, of which a part of the agreement was to equip football coaches with a Surface tablet for their own play-by-play analysis. According to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell, Microsoft pays the NFL $80 million annually on the Surface tablet deal alone.

Apple will also have to ensure that its tablets don’t suffer from the intermittent (and embarrassing) hiccups encountered by Microsoft during the use of its tablets in the NFL. That includes announcers calling the Surface “iPads,” some Surfaces not working during key moments in NFL playoff games, and players throwing Surfaces to the ground (and even headbutting them) in frustration.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Jony Ive Reportedly Felt That Tim Cook Wasn't Interested in Design

Apple

iPhone Designer Jony Ive to Leave Apple to Start His Own Firm

Apple

Developers File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple over App Store