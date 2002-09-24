Web Affiliate Programs

Sign up with an affiliate program to add revenue to your Web site.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You don't need a storehouse full of products to become an online retailer if you build a Web site full of other retailers' products and take a piece of their profits. A hot trend on the Internet, affiliate programs pay you a commission for referring business to them.

Signing up with affiliate programs that sell products similar to yours is a great way to supplement your current Web store's offerings or add revenue to a content-only Web site. After you're approved, the company usually generates code you can put on your site to send customers their way.

Probably the best-known affiliate program is Amazon.com's, which lets you build your own bookstore on your site. Users who click on the store are taken to Amazon.com to make the purchase.

A slight twist on the commission idea, Nexchange (http://www.nexchange.com) lets you add a fully-stocked store to your site, sell all types of consumer products and receive a commission on sales. Nexchange describes its program as "commerce in content," meaning the store has your site's look and feel, and after visitors buy, they're automatically returned to your site at the same place they were when they stopped to make the purchase. (With most affiliate programs, it's up to the visitors to manually return to your site.)

Membership in these affiliate programs is free, and most will actually pay you for the business. In return, you'll get the benefits of online retailing without the administrative and technical hassles.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.