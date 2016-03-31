My Queue

News and Trends

Now You Have An App That Takes Care Of Your Tricky Bills

Now You Have An App That Takes Care Of Your Tricky Bills
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
If you own a business and find the process of managing your bills too much of a hassle, there is good news! Merchant discovery and privileges platform Crownit has announced the launch of its merchant app that will make the process of viewing, approving and rejecting bills extremely simple. Built for on-the-go accessibility, the app will allow merchants to manage the business at their outlets conveniently and efficiently.

Crownit is a O2O platform, connecting consumers with local merchants. Founded in July-2014, Crownit has seen widespread growth across four cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Startup offers its users cashback at local merchants and customers can redeem their crowns (Cashback) by shopping online, book movie tickets, pay their bills and many more.

With the Crownit merchant app, merchants can now verify bills and packages in real time as well as get detailed insights into the customers’ profile such as average spending power, preferred products etc. A comprehensive outlet for information and traffic such as incoming bills, check-ins and visits will also be made available to the merchants, who can promptly redeem valid vouchers for eligible Crownit users at the touch of a button.

Commenting on the recent development, Sameer Grover, Founder Crownit said, “After having changed the way consumers and businesses interacted through our platform, we also wanted to enhance the merchant experience by making their outlet management simpler. The launch of our merchant app will help in simplifying the merchant billing processes and will empower them with valuable insights into consumer purchase behaviour for driving more business. We will now be looking at future additions to the app which will add more value to our merchant partners.”

Several other improvements on the Crownit merchant app are also in the pipeline to further improve the merchant experience. Crownit is looking to enable features such as invoice viewing, bill payments, customer review-based ranking and areas of improvement on the newly launched app. Other interesting data points such as the number of Crownit customers in nearby regions, most ordered dish/packages, and most searched items are expected to be made available to the merchants in the future, along with the ability to push offers for end-consumers through the app.

