My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starbucks

Starbucks to Serve Branded Alcoholic Drinks in Japan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Starbucks to Serve Branded Alcoholic Drinks in Japan
Image credit: Starbucks Japan
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If Starbucks created its own brand of alcoholic mixed drinks, what do you think they’d be? The Bourbon-Berry? The Fireball Frap?

The phrase “Wine Fraggino” probably isn’t the first idea that comes to mind. However, in Japan the drink is already being served at some Starbucks locations.

In a spin off known as Starbucks Evenings, stores will be swapping out caffeine for alcohol alongside cheeses, tarts and other snacks, according to Rocket News. Other, more hearty foods will be served as well, including Ratatouille.

Related: Starbucks Now Offers Fizz as a Customized Add-On in Some Shops

Though the new initiative started March 30, some cafes in Japan had already started serving wine and beer during events known as “Inspired by Starbucks.”

Image Credit: Starbucks Japan

The list of options will feature some Starbucks specials as well, such as the $8 Wine Fraggino, which is a mixed ice beverage. It's like a Frappuccino only without the coffee and made with blueberry wine from Hokkaido, a northern Japanese island.

Related: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Finally Be Made With Real Pumpkin

For those of us in the U.S., Starbucks started a similar effort to serve alcohol a few years ago. Though the trend’s stayed under the radar, there are a few locations stateside participating in “Starbucks Evenings,” according to the company’s website and its interactive map of locations. 

Surprisingly, the sample menu doesn’t look that bad.

Cheers to you, Starbs. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starbucks

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks

Some Starbucks Baristas Are Begging Their Former CEO Not to Run for President

Starbucks

Starbucks Is Teaming Up With Uber to Start Delivering Coffee in 6 of the Biggest U.S. Cities