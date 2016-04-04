How This Founder Created Her Own Way TO Success

April 4, 2016 3 min read

“Seventeen years ago, I being a middle-class girl left India with a scholarship to study at Cambridge. At that point, I thought I would build a business of my own. Three years ago, I came back to India and when I told my mother that I am going to start a business in India she said a single word in Bengali which most of you would understand: sarvanash. Modi ji I personally thank you for making a middle class person like me to dream more with this one event.

And today our dreams are a reality. I did it in London for 17 years being a part of three very large consumer technology businesses that I had built. I would encourage every woman in this country to stand up and dream. When you get up you not only dream for yourself, but like Limeroad you create thousands of start-ups. With this, you help tons and millions of startups.

We have enabled women to build stores from their bedrooms with 60 seconds on their mobile phones. You can build the next million woman entrepreneurs,” shared Suchi Mukherjee at the Startup India event. Passionate about building consumer technology products that touch the lives of millions of users, she has helped drive growth at three successful international online platforms – Skype, eBay and Gumtree.

Starting from the early years in finance, where she was a part of teams that designed India’s first special purpose financing vehicle, and then the world’s largest aviation insurance company via a transatlantic merger, she has had an illustrious career.

She subsequently led the restructuring of 1,300 people in 13 functional teams at NTL (now Virgin Media), UK’s largest cable company, and at Skype, as a part of the Executive Management, sheran global product prioritization, design, marketing and support operations through multiple CEO changes and the biggest product upgrade since launch.

LimeRoad.com is a venture she conceived after the birth of her second child, while snatching a few minutes of me-time flipping through a magazine. Nothing, she felt, gave unhindered access to a rich breadth of product across South-East Asia, in an interface that was as easy as flipping a magazine. Thus grew the idea of the platform, the proposition and the interface.

Driving for lasting impact has been a core theme for her. She is a Cambridge Commonwealth Scholar and has an MSc in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics where she was a British Chevening Scholar.

