Investments

Investments In Indian Startups Are Back And How!

Investments In Indian Startups Are Back And How!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Here is some cheer for startups this year after funding slowed down significantly in the last quarter of 2015. According to a report by venture capital and startup research firm Xeler, Indian startups raised $1.73 billion during January-March 2016.

Compared with just 114 deals during the three months ended December 2015, there were 344 investments during January-March 2016. As many as 388 startups raised funds in the first three months of 2016.

The largest funding rounds during the first three months of 2016 were by online travel venture Ibibo ($250 million), e-commerce major Snapdeal ($200 million), online grocery retailer Big Basket ($150 million), online automobile classified portal Cartrade.com ($145 million) and online retailer Shopclues ($75 million).

"On an average, we have seen at least 4 startup fundings per day between January to march 2016," Xeler said in a report. Read full report here.

eCommerce, SaaS and health tech have emerged as the top performing investment segements this quarter with a cumulative investment of over USD 810mn across 103 startups that accounts for 47% of the cumulative deal value, the report said. 

