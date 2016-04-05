My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yelp

Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The Food Network is teaming up with Yelp for a new show, according to Forbes, and it's aptly entitled 12 Hungry Yelpers.

Forbes says it will use Yelp reviews to "help restaurants discover and fix their problems" and will focus on one restaurant per episode. The network hasn't released any details yet, but an executive from its parent company told Eater that it will be hosted by MasterChef season three finalist Monti Carlo.

We don't know why restaurateurs would listen to Yelpers, but we're guessing their most hilarious, entertaining and snarky reviews make for a better show than critics' commentaries. We're just hoping that none of them turn out to be fake.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Anonymous Online Detractors Shattering Your Confidence?

3 Things To Know

Sorry, Your Amazon Echo Spot Is Not Free After All. 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.