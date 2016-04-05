Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network

April 5, 2016 1 min read

The Food Network is teaming up with Yelp for a new show, according to Forbes, and it's aptly entitled 12 Hungry Yelpers.

Forbes says it will use Yelp reviews to "help restaurants discover and fix their problems" and will focus on one restaurant per episode. The network hasn't released any details yet, but an executive from its parent company told Eater that it will be hosted by MasterChef season three finalist Monti Carlo.

We don't know why restaurateurs would listen to Yelpers, but we're guessing their most hilarious, entertaining and snarky reviews make for a better show than critics' commentaries. We're just hoping that none of them turn out to be fake.