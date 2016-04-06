Uber's Latest Rival Gets a Launch Date -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

April 6, 2016 1 min read

Touchdown or fumble? Twitter’s announcement it will stream NFL games this season is receiving mixed reviews.

Crossing the divide. Microsoft launched a new project, Open Translators to Things, allowing translators to collaborate and help developers build interactive applications.

The long road. Cargomatic, a company that provides Uber-like services for truckers, has laid off 50 percent of its staff.