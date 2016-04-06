My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Uber's Latest Rival Gets a Launch Date -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Uber's Latest Rival Gets a Launch Date -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Juno | Enhanced By Entrepreneur
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Touchdown or fumble? Twitter’s announcement it will stream NFL games this season is receiving mixed reviews.

Crossing the divide. Microsoft launched a new project, Open Translators to Things, allowing translators to collaborate and help developers build interactive applications.

The long road. Cargomatic, a company that provides Uber-like services for truckers, has laid off 50 percent of its staff.

The latest rival. An “anti-Uber” named Juno will launch in New York this month. According to The Verge, it’s been recruiting some of Uber’s highest rated drivers in preparation.

