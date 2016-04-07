My Queue

Freecharge

PM Modi Pays with FreeCharge!

PM Modi Pays with FreeCharge!
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Digital payments giant Freecharge announced its partnership with an NGO focused on providing financial aid for e-rickshaws, Bhartiya Micro Credit (BMC). The announced will be announced at the launch of Stand up India scheduled in Noida which will be graced by the Honorable Prime Minister.

FreeCharge's also introduced its Chat-n-Pay service enables customers to connect and pay via chat with E-Rickshaw drivers, like virtually every other digital platform such as Uber or Ola. The drivers can register themselves as a merchant at zero investment and connect with the platform by simply adding their banking details. Like all other digital transport giants, switching to a digital wallet based currency will elimate the trouble of finding change, move towards a cashless and receipt enabled recorded transactions and hopefully encourage discount from FreeCharge in a seamless and secure manner.

For the promotion, Prime Minister Modi also briefly rode in one of these e-rickshaws paid via the app setting off the hashtag #PMPaysWithFreeCharge across social media

What do you guys think of the move? Is it anywhere different from the dozens of rival e-commerce based transport comapnies? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

