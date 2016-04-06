Franchise of the Day: Aim for the Sky With This Franchise

April 6, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no surprise a business that’s literally a room full of trampolines got its start in Las Vegas.

Much to the delight of parents everywhere, the company SkyZone opened in 2004 and began franchising five years later.

If you’ve never been inside this room of fun, you know that each location features a trampoline-lined playing court for “open jump,” dodgeball tournaments, fitness classes and other activities.

Open for seven years total, this franchise has quickly made a name for itself earning the 308th spot on Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.