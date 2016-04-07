My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hacks

50 Million Turkish Citizens Leak Raises Doubts of Aadhar System's Security

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
50 Million Turkish Citizens Leak Raises Doubts of Aadhar System's Security
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Showcasing how vulnerable and delicate data online can be, the very personal details of nearly 50 Million Turkish citizens, including the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been compromised and posted online in a massive security breach. The move is completed uncalled for an unprovoked – and completely appear to be demonstrated to showcase how unsafe their security servers really were.

The database contains 49,611,709 records, appeared on the website of an Icelandic hacking group on Monday, offering download links to anyone interested. The Associated Press has confirmed the leaks of more than half of the population to be genuine, including their names, addresses, parents’ first names, cities of birth, birth dates, and a national identifier number used by the Turkish government.

Although the government has tried to downsize the hack, it raises serious doubts of risk of identity theft as well as fraud. Anyone can easily impersonate millions of the citizens and also raises the level of trust people have on the government. The hackers also taunted the government for its religious fundamentalism and mocked Donald Trump warning American citizens that voting him in power would be a stupid decision.

This level of a massive security breach also raises questions over the safety details of the similar system used in India, namely the Aadhar System. The AADHAR system has attracted thousands of critics over its safety, efficiency and need. More than 50 crore citizens are now registered on the AAdhar system and this raises serious doubts over the safety with which data is stored. This includes private details of their retina scans, fingerprints, signatures, addresses, full names and other biometric stats. As with any massive collection of citizen data, it is merely a time game until which someone find a bug and hacks the servers.

What do you think? Is a massive collection of citizen’s private data a wise idea or does it raise serious risks of hacks? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hacks

10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable

Hacks

Equifax Breach Potentially Impacts 143 Million U.S. Consumers

Hacks

New Tool Could Liberate PCs Infected With WannaCry