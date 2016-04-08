My Queue

Technology

Now Learn the ancient Modi Script with This App

Now Learn the ancient Modi Script with This App
In an effort to promote heritage Indian languages, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will be launching an Android app that lets users learn the Modi script.

The Modi script was invented as cursive shorthand to the Devanagari script, sometime in the 13th century and was the official way of writing Marathi till the first half of the 20th century. The language serves as a close resemblance to Marathi shorthand. There’s also a website plug-in which translates text into the Modi script as well. The app will allow users to practice writing the basic letters, as well as learn some basic words and short forms used in the official documents to further aid readability.

Modi script is one for those few curvaceous scripts that allow you to write in a continuous style, without lifting your pen. Being able to read Modi would help historians, academicians, researchers and legal experts, given that all official court and land documents over several centuries were written in Modi. Maharashtra government can have a boost promoting its traditional language with the use of technology.

What do you think of the move? Is there a need to learn old scripts or is it time to move on? Let us know in the comments on our official facebook page Entrepreneur India

