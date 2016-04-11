My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

ArabNet Digital Summit 2016 In Dubai To Focus On MENA's Digital Future

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ArabNet Digital Summit 2016 In Dubai To Focus On MENA's Digital Future
Image credit: ArabNet
Souq.com founder and CEO Ronaldo Mouchawar speaking at ArabNet 2015 in Dubai, UAE.
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A platform for digital entrepreneurs to meet investors and industry leaders, an exhibition where 70+ technology companies display their latest technologies, insights from over 90 regional and international speakers on everything digital, and networking opportunities with 1,000 + attendees from the regional and international ecosystem- all of this will be happening under one roof at the ArabNet Digital Summit 2016 from May 30-31, 2016 in Dubai.

Hasan Zainal, Henri Asseily, Khalid Suleimani, and Nina Curley speaking at ArabNet 2015 in Dubai, UAE. Image credit: ArabNet.

At a time when businesses across sectors are feeling the need to reinvent traditional models, the summit will see participants from technology companies, publishers and media agencies discuss challenges and opportunities of the digital era for the MENA region. Besides 35 panels/talks and workshops on the future of digital in the region, the summit is also hosting the fourth Digital Showcase, which will connect startups with a working product to investors and potential clients through one-on-one MatchUp meetings. Speakers for the talks include Ed Spiegel, Entrepreneur in Residence / Mentor, 500Startups, Alessandro Piol, co-founder & Partner, Alpha Prime Ventures, Alfonso de Gaetano, Head - Publisher Business Solutions for Emerging Markets, Google, and Kareem Abdel Aziz, Head - Telecom, Media and Technology Investments MENA, IFC, among others.

Running in parallel with the summit will be the ArabNet TechFair, an exhibition featuring over 70 tech companies worldwide displaying their latest products and services. Investors –hailing from the MENA to Silicon Valley- are expected to be part of the summit that promises potential investment opportunities for tech startups. Additionally, Uber will be making things easy for select startups by sponsoring them to the Digital Summit through the UberPITCH 2016 initiative. Under this campaign, one entrepreneur each will be selected from 12 cities in the region by way of a pitching competition sponsored by Uber.

Related: Arabnet Beirut Reveals A Bright Future For Lebanese 'Treps

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Events

Huda Beauty's Mona Kattan And Apparel Group's Sima Ved To Headline Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, In June

Events

The UAE's MICE Industry: At The Centre Of Evolving Opportunities In The Middle East

Events

Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March