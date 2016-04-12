New Dropbox Feature Lets You Share Files on Facebook Messenger

April 12, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Going social. Ticketmaster will start selling tickets on Facebook later this month, according to Engadget. Meanwhile, a new feature lets users share Dropbox files through Facebook messenger, according to VentureBeat.

Check this out. A new feature in development for Periscope will let users draw on their livestreams.

One small step. New Balance is selling rare 3-D printed shoes for $400. Only 44 pairs were created.

Fast action. Tesla has recalled a small number of Model X crossovers voluntarily. Some have seats that could fold over during a crash, according to The Verge.

Thinking big. Dubai is planning on building a $1 billion tower that will be two times taller than the Empire State Building.