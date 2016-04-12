Start Up Your Day

New Dropbox Feature Lets You Share Files on Facebook Messenger

Image credit: Dropbox
Going social. Ticketmaster will start selling tickets on Facebook later this month, according to Engadget.  Meanwhile, a new feature lets users share Dropbox files through Facebook messenger, according to VentureBeat.

Related: How to Create a Facebook Messenger Chatbot For Free Without Coding

Check this out. A new feature in development for Periscope will let users draw on their livestreams. 

One small step. New Balance is selling rare 3-D printed shoes for $400. Only 44 pairs were created.

Fast action. Tesla has recalled a small number of Model X crossovers voluntarily. Some have seats that could fold over during a crash, according to The Verge.

Thinking big. Dubai is planning on building a $1 billion tower that will be two times taller than the Empire State Building.

Looking up. This Indian city is creating a monorail-like transit solution with driverless taxi pods.

