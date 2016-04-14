LG Introduces Modular G5

April 14, 2016 1 min read

LG pushed the boundaries of design with its first modular device, the LG G5. Featuring a slide-out bottom and a range of attachments called LG Friends, the phone itself can be personalized- a first for hardware.

You can choose from a variety of add-ons like LG 360 VR, LG 360 cam and LG Hi-Fi PLUS to customize the device for your needs. All of the components can be managed using a single app and can be swapped at any time, making G5 arguably the most versatile smartphone available.

Simultaneously, LG entered the world of virtual reality with 360 VR, a headset with a sharp display that’s compatible with 360 images as well as Google Cardboard content. Whether you’re looking for hardware that enables virtual reality, great photography or an exceptional listening experience, you can turn to the G5 (and a friend).

