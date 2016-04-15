My Queue

Style

The Executive Selection: Lanvin Homme SS16

The Executive Selection: Lanvin Homme SS16
Image credit: Lanvin
Lanvin Homme SS16
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This fine French House of fashion doesn’t believe in rules… and at no time has this been more clear than with Lanvin’s latest collection for the discerning man. Signature greys and blacks are interspersed with brights for the springsummer seasons in an attractive slew of textures and finishes, while staple elements are presented in a variety of fabrics with fastenings laid bare to accentuate an overall look.

On the clock
Source: Lanvin
Under the eye of Lucas Ossendrijver, the Director of men’s fashion at Lanvin, the attire’s message is supposed to evoke that of prized keepsakes- these items are meant to be worn, and worn again, and then yet worn again to become part of your story. With a nod to the “emotional” side of your attachment to looking good, you’ll find yourself pulling these crisp tops and form-free sweaters out time and time again.

 

Off the clock
Source: Lanvin
After all, the “rules” say you need to continue to update your look to an individual, and the SS16 lineup is made to break that rule- since these items are meant to be part of your message, not in addition to it. 

 

