Brain Break: Watch a Guy Play Flappy Bird on a Vape Pen

April 13, 2016 2 min read

There's not a lot to say about the above video, other than it seems to combine two things that are terrible for one's general health.

First there's vaping. It's likely bad for you, but no one knows exactly how bad because, at the moment, it's quite unregulated. Lung.org reports that despite nearly 500 brands and 7,700 flavors of e-cigarettes, there's no government oversight and not a single FDA evaluation determining what’s in them. (What you don't know can't hurt you, right?)

Then there's Flappy Bird. Thankfully, its dangers have been well documented. The game's creator Dong Nguyen famously removed the game from the app store, explaining to Rolling Stone that he cracked under the pressure of its success and had been receiving disturbing letters detailing Flappy Bird's addictive powers. (Said one letter: "13 kids at my school broke their phones because of your game, and they still play it cause it's addicting like crack.")

So, while vaping and flapping would seem to be a tricky mix, so far the maker of this video seems safe. We'll keep him in our thoughts.