My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Agribusiness

This Startup Is Overcoming The Limitations Of Traditional Agri-Commerce

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Startup Is Overcoming The Limitations Of Traditional Agri-Commerce
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lack of reliable information is the most frustrating obstacle in unlocking the true potential of agriculture. Data has become the buzz word for businesses in any sector and agriculture is no exception.

Collecting accurate and micro level data of farm lands remains the hardest challenge. Sensing the opportunity to tap this untapped sector, Farm Associates, an agri-tech startup is introducing next-generation agri marketplace through the planned launch of www.abc.farm (an e-farmerce platform).

The e-farmerce platform has processes and procedures to gather millions of data points on crop varieties, soil quality, pesticide usage, productivity and weather conditions. By aggregating this data at the international/national level, farmers can make informed decisions about agricultural produce and practices that will help yield the highest output and maximize profits.

The e-farmerce platform is expected to take over the existing agricultural marketing sector. The technology will facilitate improved access to market-related information and help the farmer get better prices for the produce, which is the need of the hour. Farmers will have access to a greater number of buyers across the India, through transparent auction/bidding/buying processes.

Their mission is to help small and marginal farmers with data-driven agriculture, which grows 70 per cent of the world's food, and to help them find new markets and boost their farm income.

While farmers are attuned to traditional knowledge and technology to cultivate and sell their agricultural produce, the e-farmerce platform is going to be a breakthrough in the sense that it will digitalize data in ways that promise to transform agriculture into a sustainable enterprise that meets the projected mid-century food demand of 9 billion people.

Entrepreneur’s Take

With the vision to create a unified and transparent marketplace for farmers through e-farmerce platform, this platform will enable farmers to sell their produce online. Use of this technology will create better future for their farms, and go beyond the limitations of traditional agri-commerce.

The e-farmerce platform is bound to bring change and revolutionize how agriculture produce is grown, priced and sold. Further, it will showcase how virtual reality can be leveraged to solve complex challenges in the global food and agribusiness, which is worth $5 trillion.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Agribusiness

Entrepreneurship Can Transform the Face of Agri-business in India

Agribusiness

Why Data is Next Big Opportunity in Indian Agriculture

Agritech

Now, Rent a Farm and Harvest Your own Veggies. Real-Life Farmville is Here