My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Start Up Your Day

Burger King's Mascot Speaks -- in Sign Language. Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

He speaks. Burger King's mysterious mascot spoke for the first time this week - through sign language -- to ask fans to dream up a Whopper sign.

Thinking big. A Google exec who'd shaped some of that company's 'moonshot' projects was hired to run a new research and technology division at Facebook.

Holding back. Retail sales dipped slightly last month -- a sign some experts tie to consumer caution.

A dip. Venture activity slowed last quarter, according to a report CB Insights released yesterday. The research firm says it could be a sign of skepticism for high valuations and a non-existent IPO market.

The new kid. A Japanese robot has enrolled in high school. He promises to try his best.

So money. The cutest robot phone ever made goes on sale next month -- for $1,800.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup