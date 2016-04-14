Burger King's Mascot Speaks -- in Sign Language. Start Up Your Day Roundup

April 14, 2016 1 min read

He speaks. Burger King's mysterious mascot spoke for the first time this week - through sign language -- to ask fans to dream up a Whopper sign.

Thinking big. A Google exec who'd shaped some of that company's 'moonshot' projects was hired to run a new research and technology division at Facebook.

Holding back. Retail sales dipped slightly last month -- a sign some experts tie to consumer caution.

A dip. Venture activity slowed last quarter, according to a report CB Insights released yesterday. The research firm says it could be a sign of skepticism for high valuations and a non-existent IPO market.

The new kid. A Japanese robot has enrolled in high school. He promises to try his best.

So money. The cutest robot phone ever made goes on sale next month -- for $1,800.