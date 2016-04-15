My Queue

NASA: Maybe Potatoes Could Grow on Mars - Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Down to earth. In a case of real life imitating Matt Damon's hit The Martian, NASA is looking into growing potatoes on Mars, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Catch up. Lyft is gaining on Uber in markets across the country. Bloomberg explains how.

High flyers. Drone racing will come to ESPN this summer, according to the Verge.

Almost as good. A trial in the UK is testing if 3-D printing could replace bespoke items in insurance claims.

