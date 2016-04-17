My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capitalists

"Go Back To The Drawing Board, Build Real Startup"

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
"Go Back To The Drawing Board, Build Real Startup"
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Subrata Mitra, Partner, Accel Partners
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an interaction with Entrepreneur, Subrata Mitra, Partner, Accel Partners, shares insights while stressing on the need to build real startups. 

What does investors look for?

I think this whole branding startup and funding in one brush is not the right way to look at it. What we do is when a startup comes to us, we look at the validity of the idea and how big it can grow and whether the team is good
enough and based on that we make funding calls.

Does receiving funding mean an insured future?

For the right companies funding will continue to happen but if you are only in the business of going from Series A to Series B to Series C without having the accelerated value proposition, you might get into more trouble.

Therefore, the my two cents to entrepreneurs would be go back to the drawing board, build real start-ups which have the potential for real revenues, show us how it is going to be built out, what are the differentiators when you guys put together. Those very basic fundamentals things if you put together, I think good companies will still get funding.

Your tips to adapting to the market?

Entrepreneurs are very sophisticated people, they have done their homework and when the markets were going crazy they were actually taking advantage of it. So when the markets are not so crazy they have to learn how to live with it.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (April 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capitalists

Analysing Why Today's Investors Are Also Mentors to Creative Startups

Power Women of South India - For Your Startups

Venture Capitalists

VCs Are Starving -- Starving! -- for Solid Investments: 5 Ways to Take Advantage