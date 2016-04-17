My Queue

Always In Harmony With Entrepreneurship And Fitness

Always In Harmony With Entrepreneurship And Fitness
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishesh Goel was a CA by profession and is an explorer at heart. As a consultant with Ernst and Young, where he spent six years, Goel was learning the tricks of the trade; but he always had an eye for entrepreneurship. The seed to his idea (FitMeIn) was planted when he was slogging for 14-16 hours a day at his workstation without any physical activity as such and was only getting into new and bigger pants on a monthly basis. He opted for fitness centers to help him de-stress. However, he was only bogged down by the rigid and stringent norms of these centers. Flexi work hours was still an alien concept back then. That is when he thought of FitMeIn. During his hectic work schedule, he takes out time for a game of Lawn Tennis and would love to go about the unfinished business of learning to play the Saxophone.

Age: 26


Favorite Spirit: Wine


Favorite Cuisine: Thai


Favorite Gadget: Iphone 6s plus


Favorite Sport: Cricket


Workout Routine: Yoga and swimming


The Way I Unwind: Catching up on classic movies


I Splurge On: New gadgets and accessories


Personal Mantra: Stay positive in all situations


Playing Saxophone Is Like: Being able to express myself better


I Got Introduced To Saxophone: I have been a jazz and blues music fan and loved the jazz festivals I attended in New Orleans. So I decided to give learning saxophone a shot.


Music To Me Is: My moment of peace

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (April 2016 Issue).

