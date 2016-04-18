My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

What Triggers Acquisitions in Startup Space

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Triggers Acquisitions in Startup Space
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ravi Narayan, Director Microsoft Ventures, spoke to Entrepreneur at Intech50 last week on M&A criteria’s for startups and promising domains of 2016.

Understanding corporate acquisitions  

Acquisitions are driven by certain strategic alignment. There is a certain product group or certain direction that corporates look to go into and it’s based on that context corporates decide on which company to invest in. Sometimes it’s the customers that they have, or it’s the technology or maybe it’s just the team and the business model that the company brings in. So basically, it’s the technology, product and the team that are usually the drivers of an M&A discussion.

Like how Ola Cabs bought TaxiForSure, they basically eliminated competition and got a much larger chunk of the market share. Participating at these events gives corporates a sense of what is going to come in the near future and allows them to make informed decisions while acquiring.

Promising domains of the startup space

India produces very interesting startups that combines clouds and mobile technology extremely well. Companies that are targeting the enterprise companies (B2B companies) are the ones that capture more interest. These startup have a fair representation at Intech50 which is well attended by larger corporates and enterprises. Events like this serve as a platform for corporates and startups to engage and mutually benefit from each other in go to market strategies. As these corporates are already into enterprise it is easy for accelerators like us to provide that other B in the loop completing the circle. Its these discussions that enables both parties to learn more about each other leading to potential future M&A decisions. But this is very preliminary and is a great way to start filling the funnel and build upon it.

Checklist for Corporates before investing in a startup?

Corporates continue to directly invest in innovative startups. The criteria for acquisition varies depending on a company’s business objective. Sometimes corporates want to acquire startups that help them get a better understanding of certain markets such as technology, data analytics and in some cases elimination of competition. This could also be a step towards expanding into other geographically lucrative markets like China. For example, in the realm of bots, augmented reality and virtual reality there are a whole lot of things going on. Corporates have made some bets there. So startups who have the best chance of filling out the portfolio are the ones that are watched closely by corporates.

Advice entrepreneurs in 2016

I think entrepreneurs should just build companies on sound business principals. If the principals stands to scrutiny then I don’t think they should worry about the changing funding patterns. Good companies will get funded whatever the situation is.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways Technology Is Changing the Food-Growing Industry

Technology

Musings on Pregnancy & Technology: How Mobile Apps are Making a Would-be Mother's Life Easier

Technology

Technological Advancements to Keep the Aged at Comfort and Ease