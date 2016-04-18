My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Books

Books That Inspired Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Books That Inspired Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vikram Ahuja, is a serial-entrepreneur and is currently Founder and CEO at Byond Travel, an experiential travel platform which creates personal travel journeys that focus on very unique experiences.

Vikram, who has a family background in the Indian Navy, is very also a film-maker and a theatre enthusiast.

The Book of Five Rings by Miyamoto Musashi

Musashi was a samurai and a very skilled swordsman. In the entire book he writes about art of fighting the enemy but the meaning of what he writes is very relevant in a personal as well as in a professional situation. A lot of the book is about self belief and self independence. A lot of the book is about how half your battles are in your mind. If you want to beat an opponent, you need to beat him in the mind first, rather than with your action. So your mind drives your action!

The Hard Things about Hard Things by Ben Horowitz

This book talks about the hard decisions of running a business. So his whole thing is that starting a business is very easy, anyone can start a business. Running a business is very difficult. So there he talks about real issues that you will face when you are running a company. For instance, letting go of people, losing control as a founder of your start-up. Horowitz, who is one of the most respected VCs, talks about his personal experience of building a company and seeing both success and failure. All of the stories are personal anecdotes.

Search Inside Yourself by  Chade-Meng Tan

This book is written by a Google executive and is about mindfulness. It’s a very interesting book because it talks about mindfulness. Mindfulness is like a practice, it’s like meditation, where you slow down your thinking and you find sort of peace and calmness through meditation, connecting emotionally with your employees,  motivating them. It’s one of those self help books which is not fluffy because the guy who has written it is an engineer. So he explains everything from an engineering perspective and not from a very high-level fluffy perspective and at the same time it is very relevant.  Running a start-up can be incredibly stressful, you lose your mind almost every day, so I think a lot of the things he says like how to maintain your own composure 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Books

7 Entrepreneurs Share the Book That Changed Their Lives & Might Do the Magic for You

Books

How to Create a Reading List That Will Actually Make You More Money

Books

The 5 Books I Read That Helped Me Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company