Franchise of the Day: Make Sure Your Pup Has a Fun Friday, Too

Franchise of the Day: Make Sure Your Pup Has a Fun Friday, Too
Image credit: campbowwow.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to make sure your favorite pet has a good day while you’re at work? Camp Bow Wow might be the place to go.

The company offers a myriad of doggy-daycare services including overnight boarding with webcams, grooming, training and retail items.

Related: Brain Break: I Took My Dog to Our Newsroom. Here's How My Day Went.

For those owners who prefer dog lovers visit their house, it also has the Home Buddies program. It features walking, sitting, waste clean up, medication administration and overnight stays.So, while your gone, you know your fluffy friends are being taken care of and then some.

Because of its friendly nature, Camp Bow Wow barked all the way to to No. 204 on Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.

 

