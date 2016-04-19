Workplace Tool Trello Has Eyes on Global Market, Crowdsources 16 New Languages for Platform

April 19, 2016 2 min read

Businesses across much of the globe now have an additional collaboration tool to help keep employees productive, in the loop and organized.

Today, the popular workplace productivity tool Trello announced its web interface is now available in a total of 21 languages, with more than 47,000 new words translated.

To reach that staggering number, the company crowdsourced the translations to a group of 520 volunteers. The translators joined Trello boards to stay up to date on the progress of deciphering every page on the site and had a glossary to help guide their thinking. It took four months to complete all 16 languages.

The team behind Trello decided to have a more aggressive global strategy after seeing extensive growth in international markets. Trello boasts that its service is used by people in every country, with 75 percent of its traffic and 45 percent of its revenue drawn from outside the U.S. After expanding to a particular country, the company reports that signups in that locale triple or quadruple. For its initial international push, Trello launched with French, Portuguese, Spanish and German.