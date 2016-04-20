My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Updates Make Uber More Accessible to the Deaf - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Updates Make Uber More Accessible to the Deaf - Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.
 
Accessible. And update makes Uber more accessible to deaf drivers and passengers. 
 
Super users. Facebook might start paying some users, says Fortune.
 
Slipping. Yahoo's sale can't come quickly enough. This past quarter it posted a double digit loss.
 
One of a kind. Each city has it's own microbe signature, according to a new study.  
 
About the other night. Customer whose midnight McDonald's story went viral has a confession: He made it up.
 
Good bit in the eighties. The Commodore 64 is having a comeback -- with some important updates.
 

