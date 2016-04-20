Updates Make Uber More Accessible to the Deaf - Start Up Your Day Roundup
1 min read
Accessible. And update makes Uber more accessible to deaf drivers and passengers.
Super users. Facebook might start paying some users, says Fortune.
Slipping. Yahoo's sale can't come quickly enough. This past quarter it posted a double digit loss.
One of a kind. Each city has it's own microbe signature, according to a new study.
Good bit in the eighties. The Commodore 64 is having a comeback -- with some important updates.