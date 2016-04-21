My Queue

Siri

Report: Apple Settles Siri Suit for $25 Million

Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributing Writer
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple will pay $24.9 million to settle a long-running lawsuit over the origins of Siri.

Apple will provide Dynamic Advances' parent company Marathon Patent Group with $5 million now, and hand over the additional $20 million after certain conditions are met, the Albany Business Review reports.

The lawsuit, which dates back to 2011, alleges that Apple's virtual personal assistant Siri was developed by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), which was awarded a patent for the technology in 2007. RPI then licensed the patent to Dynamic Advances.

Apple acquired mobile search tool Siri in 2010 and added it to the iPhone the following year, prompting the suit.

Looking ahead, Dynamic Advances will remain the sole licensee of RPI's technology and has agreed to not sue Apple for the next three years. In addition, the company will give 50 percent of its lawsuit damages to the college, according to the report.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Siri, meanwhile, has faced some competition in the digital assistant world including Google Now, Facebook's M and Microsoft's Cortana.

