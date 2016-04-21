My Queue

Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk Says Nearly 400,000 Orders Received for Tesla's Model 3

Elon Musk Says Nearly 400,000 Orders Received for Tesla's Model 3
Image credit: Jonathan Weiss | Shutterstock.com
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors has received almost 400,000 orders for its latest car, the model 3 sedan, its CEO said on Thursday.

"We are now almost at 400,000 orders for the model 3," Elon Musk told a conference held in the Norwegian capital. He added that the interest in the model had "surprised even us".

On April 7, the company said it had received over 325,000 reservations for the model 3.

 
 

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

