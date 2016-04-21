My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Employee Morale

Champion UFC Fighter McGregor Stands up to his Boss With ... a Poem?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Champion UFC Fighter McGregor Stands up to his Boss With ... a Poem?
Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Stringer | Getty Image
UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Who would have guessed that the battle between a UFC champion and UFC President Dana White would result in a poem?

At the crux of the battle is Conor McGregor's not-quite-definitive retirement from MMA. White pulled the bruiser for UFC 200's much-anticipated rematch of McGregor against Nate Diaz after McGregor refused to promote it. In response, McGregor wrote a poem.

It's not exactly what you'd expect from a man who makes a living pounding other men into submission, but that's what he did. See his work below. We give it an A for effort, a B- minus for clarity, but honestly, we would have preferred that it rhymed. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employee Morale

Simple Techniques for Boosting Morale That Many Leaders Miss. Are You One of Them?

Employee Morale

In Today's Tight Labor Market, You Can't Afford to Have Unhappy Employees

Employee Morale

6 Entrepreneurs Share Secrets for Boosting Office Morale