Champion UFC Fighter McGregor Stands up to his Boss With ... a Poem?

April 21, 2016 1 min read

Who would have guessed that the battle between a UFC champion and UFC President Dana White would result in a poem?

At the crux of the battle is Conor McGregor's not-quite-definitive retirement from MMA. White pulled the bruiser for UFC 200's much-anticipated rematch of McGregor against Nate Diaz after McGregor refused to promote it. In response, McGregor wrote a poem.

It's not exactly what you'd expect from a man who makes a living pounding other men into submission, but that's what he did. See his work below. We give it an A for effort, a B- minus for clarity, but honestly, we would have preferred that it rhymed.