My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

earth day

Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Earth Day, historically, hasn’t been thought of as a retail holiday. But as more and more people become environmentally aware, many major stores are jumping on the bandwagon.

Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. And there are plenty of available bargains beyond free admittance to all National Parks (something you can enjoy through Sunday). Here are some of the biggest retail deals we’ve found:

Target

Target has gone big on Earth Day for quite a while now. For the past several years, it has given out reusable bags and offers free samples of sustainable products. (In 2013, it gave out bags with samples of Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Cream, Method Dish Soap, Annie’s Bunny Grahams and Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent.) And it has been known to offer small discounts if you bring your own bag (usually a nickel or so).

Want to build a collection of reusable bags? T.J. Maxx and The Disney Store will also be offering them today.

Jamba Juice

Technically, this deal has nothing to do with Earth Day -- it just so happens the company’s 25th birthday coincides with the occasion. But that’s no reason not to enjoy the free smoothies and juices. You’ll have your pick of a 12-ounce Tropical Greens, a small Caribbean Passion or Strawberries Wild between 9 to 11 a.m.

Caribou Coffee

If you bought one of the chain’s Mother Earth tumblers, you can get a free cup of coffee there today -- and for the rest of the month. It’s common for Starbucks to also offer free coffee to customers who bring in reusable cups on Earth Day as well, though the company has not made any formal announcements about its plans.

Uber

The shared ride service is focusing on recycling this Earth Day and has teamed with Wecycler for its flagship promotion. Look for the UberRECYCLE option on your app between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Select it and if a partner driver is available, they’ll come pick up your paper, plastics, metals and/or glass. Meanwhile, riders in New York can get flat $5 UberPOOL rates through Sunday.

H&M

Got some clothes that no longer fit or you need to get rid of? The clothing chain is offering a 30 percent discount to people who trade in old clothes. That’s double the reduction it normally offers.

Best Buy

What better time to buy an eco-friendly household appliance than Earth Day? Best Buy’s offering up to 30 percent off on washers, dryers and refrigerators as part of its ongoing Earth Day sale.

Whole Foods

Given the grocer’s usual earth-friendly attitude, you might expect them to embrace Earth Day more than any other national retailer. Instead, says GoBankingRates, it takes a more low-key approach, offering 25 percent off of a variety of its 365 Everyday Value products.

Eddie Bauer

You’ll not only save 10 percent off your purchase with the code EARTH, you can also help repopulate a forest. The clothing chain says it will plant one tree for every $1 donation (up to 75,000) made through Sunday -- an amount that coupon code will surely more than cover.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

earth day

7 Clean-Tech Companies That Solve More Than Environmental Problems

Sustainability

The Far-Reaching Impact of Embedding a Sustainable Workplace Culture for World Earth Day -- Today!

Ready For Anything

Selfless Leaders Prioritize Value for Customers, Not Personal Profits