Earth Day 2016 Freebies and Deals

April 22, 2016

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Earth Day, historically, hasn’t been thought of as a retail holiday. But as more and more people become environmentally aware, many major stores are jumping on the bandwagon.

Today marks the 46th annual Earth Day. And there are plenty of available bargains beyond free admittance to all National Parks (something you can enjoy through Sunday). Here are some of the biggest retail deals we’ve found:

Target

Target has gone big on Earth Day for quite a while now. For the past several years, it has given out reusable bags and offers free samples of sustainable products. (In 2013, it gave out bags with samples of Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Cream, Method Dish Soap, Annie’s Bunny Grahams and Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent.) And it has been known to offer small discounts if you bring your own bag (usually a nickel or so).

Want to build a collection of reusable bags? T.J. Maxx and The Disney Store will also be offering them today.

Jamba Juice

Technically, this deal has nothing to do with Earth Day -- it just so happens the company’s 25th birthday coincides with the occasion. But that’s no reason not to enjoy the free smoothies and juices. You’ll have your pick of a 12-ounce Tropical Greens, a small Caribbean Passion or Strawberries Wild between 9 to 11 a.m.

Caribou Coffee

If you bought one of the chain’s Mother Earth tumblers, you can get a free cup of coffee there today -- and for the rest of the month. It’s common for Starbucks to also offer free coffee to customers who bring in reusable cups on Earth Day as well, though the company has not made any formal announcements about its plans.

Uber

The shared ride service is focusing on recycling this Earth Day and has teamed with Wecycler for its flagship promotion. Look for the UberRECYCLE option on your app between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Select it and if a partner driver is available, they’ll come pick up your paper, plastics, metals and/or glass. Meanwhile, riders in New York can get flat $5 UberPOOL rates through Sunday.

H&M

Got some clothes that no longer fit or you need to get rid of? The clothing chain is offering a 30 percent discount to people who trade in old clothes. That’s double the reduction it normally offers.

Best Buy

What better time to buy an eco-friendly household appliance than Earth Day? Best Buy’s offering up to 30 percent off on washers, dryers and refrigerators as part of its ongoing Earth Day sale.

Whole Foods

Given the grocer’s usual earth-friendly attitude, you might expect them to embrace Earth Day more than any other national retailer. Instead, says GoBankingRates, it takes a more low-key approach, offering 25 percent off of a variety of its 365 Everyday Value products.

Eddie Bauer

You’ll not only save 10 percent off your purchase with the code EARTH, you can also help repopulate a forest. The clothing chain says it will plant one tree for every $1 donation (up to 75,000) made through Sunday -- an amount that coupon code will surely more than cover.