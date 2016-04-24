My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shiny Object

Get Your Smartphone To Run Your Bike

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get Your Smartphone To Run Your Bike
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ultraviolette Automotive (UA) Pvt. Ltd, jointly formed by Narayan Subramaniam, Preetham Murthy and Niraj Rajmohan, aims to cater the market of urban commute with its dual vehicle that provides users with multiple modes of riding.

The trio, who carries friendship since childhood, is betting on the gradual shift towards clean and pollution free vehicles in Europe and the affordability of their dual vehicles in the future.

Twister, is a revolutionary vehicle that offers flexibility between motorized biking and manual cycling. This bicycle-bike dual mode concept is a recipient of the “Excellent Design Award” at the Taipei International Cycle Show 2016.

It has also been shortlisted as one of the top 10 contenders for the Move Awards 2016, a prestigious European Design Award. Inspired by the Aerodynamic hollow pneumatic bones of a Falcon, the unique design of Twister is
centered along an oblique axis. The center of the body swivels 180 degrees providing for the two modes. The vehicle transforms into a bicycle in one mode and can be used as an electric bike in the other.

Another Pathbreaking Idea

Glide, another product in the making is a compact and lightweight personal mobility vehicle. It uses body pressure to navigate and enables self-balancing, and it takes very little time to get accustomed to it. It requires minimum effort and the company claims it can be used by people of varying age groups and sizes.

Glide aims to minimize time and effort that goes into first mile commute. All of UA’s vehicles are going to have high-end IOT interface – which means your smartphone could be used to access your vehicle and also connect to the company on a real-time basis.

The company plans to enter the European market with Twister and aims to build a niche brand of  products in the automotive sector. But why Europe? Because the continent has the biggest market for niche automobiles and one does not have to compromise on the price.

Europe also has a very advanced transportation network in place that will support the usage of a niche quality product. After entering the continent, the company aims to beef-up its supply chain and lower its costs before it could enter the Indian market.

UA expects the “Make in India” concept to be very beneficial to them because wherever they decide to sell the product, the manufacturing process will begin with India. UA raised its initial round of funding through family and friends and is looking to raise another round of funds very soon. The team plans to launch Twister by 2016 end.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (April 2016 Issue). 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shiny Object

How to Capture 360-Degree Video Like a Pro

Shiny Object

Now You Can Work and Work Out Without Standing or Leaving Your Desk

Shiny Object

Get Your Smartphone To Run Your Bike