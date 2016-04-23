What Went Behind a Decade of Tweeting?

April 23, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born in year 1976, he suffered from a speech impediment while growing up. So he spent most of his time with his parents’ police scanner listening to short burst of emergency communications. He was interested in technology and communications since his early age. By the age of 14, he was so much fascinated by the problem of logistics companies to co-ordinate with drivers in real-time that he created an open-source dispatch software, which many cab service businesses use even today.

He dropped out of New York University in 1999 and during his mid-20s, he even became a licensed massage therapist. He used to have a nose ring and wear his phone number on his shirt. Around 2005, he even applied for a job at a shoe store but was rejected following which he joined a start-up called Odeo. Working at Odeo, he came with the idea of Twitter seeking inspiration from police scanner but was renamed as Twitter towards end of 2006 and which went to IPO in November 2013. Twitter turned 10 last month in March.

Meet Jack Dorsey, Cofounder and CEO, Twitter with a reported net worth of $2.4 billion in 2015.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (April 2016 Issue).