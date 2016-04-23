My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Funding

What Made YourNest And Marquee Investor To This Fashion Retail Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Made YourNest And Marquee Investor To This Fashion Retail Startup
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The fashion retail market in India stands at more than $100 billion and there are over 12 million brick-and- mortar stores in the country. The most prominent need of retailers has always been to drive footfalls to their stores. Fashalot, O2O (Online to Offline) location-based fashion and store discovery platform is solving this problem with its horizontal network effect platform that connects shoppers with offline stores.

Recently startup has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round of funding led by YourNest Angel Fund and Rajul Garg, marquee investor. The company plans to utilize this round in product development, top talent and accelerating its business growth month on month.

Commenting on the recent investment, Rajul Garg said, “The platform is playing a vital role in enhancing the revenue of brick-and-mortar retailers in India by providing them an omni-channel extension to their core business. Fashalot is poised for exceptional growth thanks both to the potential of the space it is looking to tap and to the stellar team backing the business.”

Elaborating further on the funding, Girish Shivani, nominee Director from YourNest commented, “Fashalot has a founding team with cross-functional skill sets and is delighting shoppers with its compelling product. The team has demonstrated amazing week-on-week growth across key metrics like customer engagement, traction and retention, and large repeatable transaction value. The opportunity has tremendous potential and is already making a positive impact to fast growing retail sector in the country. ”

Launched in April 2015, Fashalot is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru and it aims to aggressively ramp up its operations in new cities by the end of this year.

Fashalot helps shoppers discover fashion stores, latest collections, in-store offers and get guaranteed cashback each time they shop. For its partner brick-and-mortar outlets, it acts as a powerful marketing tool to increase footfalls for partner outlets significantly and give shoppers new reasons to do so.

“Fashalot has demonstrated an impressive growth rate of over 100% month-on-month. Several regional, national and international brands that have partnered with us owe almost 10% of their monthly revenue to our disruptive mobile technology that is built to drive footfalls for brick-and-mortar fashion retailers. We are on track to be the largest O2O location-based fashion discovery network in India and the capital raised will contribute significantly for us to achieve this goal,” said Amit Koshal, Founder and CEO, Fashalot.

Rishi Batra, Co-Founder& CFO, Fashalot commented, “We have driven more than 15,000 people to our partner stores in March’16, and are getting stronger with our repeats (over 30% now). The consumption trends we see are also helping us provide much more relevant information to our partner stores to make informed decisions about their existing stores and their plan going forward.”

Startup offers great value-for-money to its users by passing on the monetary benefit of every transaction to them. Consequently, shoppers can earn up to 25% of their bill amount back and can redeem it for future purchases. With Its unique business model and the value that it brings to the shoppers, Fashalot has already recorded over 60,000 downloads in a short span of time. Testimony to its growing popularity is the fact that it is now registering 30% repeat transactions, up from 17% a month ago.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Tech in Health is Finding More Buyers in India & Investors are Encashing This Opportunity

Small Business Heroes

A Public-Private Partnership Could Be Key to Your Startup's Survival

Startup Funding

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance