Good News For Virat Kohli's Fans! Your Hotline To The Ace Cricketer Is Here

April 25, 2016 3 min read

Have you fallen deeply for Virat Kohli and but getting close to him seems like a far-fetched dream?

Don’t worry! Your fate will be nothing like that of Gaurav from Fan as the ace cricketer has taken a step towards his fan to give them a premium membership to his fan club.

Cornerstone Sport and PrivyPlex, a startup developing solutions for connecting global celebrities with their fans, have come up with a solution to all your fan problems. Working in association with Virat Kohli, PriveyPlex and Motorola launched Virat FanBox™ – the ultimate must-have kit for Virat’s fans and admirers. It offers direct and unprecedented access to Virat himself, both online and in real life.

Speaking at the launch, Virat Kohli said, “As a cricketer, I feel genuinely blessed with all the love and support I get from my fans. The Virat FanBox™ is my personal endeavor to get closer to my fans than ever before; to connect and chat with them online and meet them in real life. I am excited and looking forward to engaging and interacting with the Virat FanBox™ club members via the app.”

Loaded with a bunch of cool features, Virat FanBox™ comes with a one-year subscription to Virat FanBox™ club, a highly-exclusive fan club giving fans a direct access to Virat; Moto G Turbo Virat Kohli Edition smart phone carrying Virat’s emblem, designed and manufactured by Motorola; a unique app by the same name designed for exclusive use by the fans that enables full access; a miniature bat autographed by Virat Kohli; and, a welcome letter signed by Virat Kohli.

Speaking about its one-of-a-kind features, Ahmed Arab, Co-founder of PrivyPlex said, “FanBox is a first-of-its-kind fan club membership concept. The direct access to Virat himself that the fans will get is unheard of.”

We are really excited to be the first company in the world to enable such intimacy between the fan and the celebrity, he added.

The best way there is to get up close and personal with Virat, what makes Virat FanBox™ unique is that not only will the fans be exclusively updated with information about Virat but they will also get a chance to meet Virat in real life at special meet-ups across multiple cities in India. Along with this, club members will get the opportunity to participate in live and private chats with Virat via the app and get exciting rewards and offers on products offered on site.

“Virat shares a strong bond of love and trust with his legions of fans and we have developed the Virat FanBox™ to strengthen this bond even further. The FanBox™ will enable Virat to stay connected with his fans on a real-time basis,” said Upmanyu Misra, Co-founder of PrivyPlex commenting on the same.

Speaking about their part in helping fans connect with Virat, Amit Boni, General Manager of Motorola India said, “Motorola is glad to have partnered with Privyplex to help bring Virat’s fans closer to him. We are certain that the specially designed Moto G Turbo in the Virat FanBox is going to give his fans a unparalleled mobile experience to connect with him on the go.”

Currently priced at INR 16,999, Virat FanBox™ will be available for purchase from the first week of May. So all you Virat fans, you better get in line!