My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investments

With Rs 125 cr Corpus, These Are The Entrepreneurs Ideaspring is Looking To Fund

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
With Rs 125 cr Corpus, These Are The Entrepreneurs Ideaspring is Looking To Fund
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
(L-R) Mohandas Pai, Naganand Doraswamy, Prashant Deshpande, Amit Patni, Arihant Patni
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indeaspring Capital, an early stage venture fund officially launched its Rs 125 crore fund aimed to focus on early-stage product innovation startups and entrepreneurs in India. Ideaspring will be led by eminent investors and entrepreneurs, including Naganand Doraswamy, Mohandas Pai, Arihant Patni, Amit Patni, Prashant Deshpande, Rajiv Mody. The fund is planning to invest in only 4-6 startups a year and provide high touch Startup Assist program.

What kind of startups Ideaspring is looking to invest in?

Ideaspring is looking to fund early stage companies where the IP in the form of algorithms or technology acts as the key differentiator. The fund is already in talks with a few companies but declined to name any of them for the time being. The fund is not going to be sector specific in its approach and is looking for entrepreneurs who have the ability to raise their next round of funds in the next 18 months.

Ideaspring wants to invest in companies similar to the likes of Freshdesk, Capillary Technologies and Mad Street Den.

The fund is keen on working with entrepreneurs with good amount of domain knowledge, which can come from previously working with a startup, corporate work experience or some amount of research done in collaboration of institutes.

“We see immense growth potential for enterprise product innovation from India and are confident that India’s next wave of innovation will come from this space,” Mr. Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Director & CEO, Ideaspring Capital said.

We will mainly look at four things namely, the depth of the idea, the team, the marketability of the product and the passion, Doraswamy added.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investments

Are You Wasting Money on Your 401(k)?

Investments

What Venture Capitalists Look for in Start-ups

Investments

Adopt These Smart Money Habits When Stock Prices Skyrocket