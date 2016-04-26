With Rs 125 cr Corpus, These Are The Entrepreneurs Ideaspring is Looking To Fund

April 26, 2016 2 min read

Indeaspring Capital, an early stage venture fund officially launched its Rs 125 crore fund aimed to focus on early-stage product innovation startups and entrepreneurs in India. Ideaspring will be led by eminent investors and entrepreneurs, including Naganand Doraswamy, Mohandas Pai, Arihant Patni, Amit Patni, Prashant Deshpande, Rajiv Mody. The fund is planning to invest in only 4-6 startups a year and provide high touch Startup Assist program.

What kind of startups Ideaspring is looking to invest in?

Ideaspring is looking to fund early stage companies where the IP in the form of algorithms or technology acts as the key differentiator. The fund is already in talks with a few companies but declined to name any of them for the time being. The fund is not going to be sector specific in its approach and is looking for entrepreneurs who have the ability to raise their next round of funds in the next 18 months.

Ideaspring wants to invest in companies similar to the likes of Freshdesk, Capillary Technologies and Mad Street Den.

The fund is keen on working with entrepreneurs with good amount of domain knowledge, which can come from previously working with a startup, corporate work experience or some amount of research done in collaboration of institutes.

“We see immense growth potential for enterprise product innovation from India and are confident that India’s next wave of innovation will come from this space,” Mr. Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Director & CEO, Ideaspring Capital said.

We will mainly look at four things namely, the depth of the idea, the team, the marketability of the product and the passion, Doraswamy added.