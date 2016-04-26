My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Video

Now Watch Uncensored Game Of Thrones In HD, On Hotstar's Premium Service

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Now Watch Uncensored Game Of Thrones In HD, On Hotstar's Premium Service
Image credit: HBO
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Without HBO subscription, finding a HD link to watch the latest episode of Game of Thrones yesterday became a herculean task for me. It was a dilemma to watch the episode right away or wait for an HD link, meanwhile keeping myself away from social media to escape spoilers.

This is something many Indians suffer on a daily basis. Now to take this misery away, Hotstar, Star India’s video streaming service, has started a monthly subscription service called Hotstar Premium. With a subscription of Rs 199 per month, viewers will be given an exclusive access to watch Game of Thrones, and other English TV and movies.

The subscription service has been launched with the premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones season six, which was available to stream on Hotstar minutes after the US screening ended.  And the best part is that these well be uncensored.

An outcome of partnership between Star India and HBO in December last year, a bunch of shows have been selected to be previewed on the video streaming site. These include the likes of Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Vinyl, Veep, Entourage, Leftovers, The Sopranos, Band of Brothers and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The enthusiasm created by Game of Thrones and the anticipation of watching the latest episode without getting a single spoiler is not unhidden from anyone. Not even from those who aren’t fans of the show. This has made Game of Thrones one of the most pirated TV shows over the past few years. And the unavailability of the show on Netflix just adds to this.

Hence, this partnership is hitting two birds with one stone.

With Hotstar previewing these world famous shows, its subscriptions are going to reach new heights. Also, with HBO as partner, Indians will now have a legal, convenient and cheap way to watch their favorite shows. What makes it even better is that this premium membership costs just Rs 199, compared to what Netflix charges that are Rs 500, Rs 650 and Rs 800 per month.

Along with TV shows and movies, Star India also intends to introduce live sports and shows from its network with this premium service. It already offers ad-supported delayed live streams for the IPL T20 tournament, and previously offered similar live streams for the World Cup Twenty20.

The Hotstar app is available on Android and iOS platforms, and a web version is also available for desktop users. For now the premium membership is limited to viewers using credit card, but support for debit cards will be coming soon. 

Hope you have a spoiler free Game of Thrones season. Valar Morghulis.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

video streaming

Content Streaming Services are Simmering in India

Video Marketing

5 Reasons Why You Need Video in Your Marketing Strategy (With the Stats to Prove It)

Online Video

How to Get New Clients By Using Online Video