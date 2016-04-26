Elon Musk: Driverless Cars Are Safer -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

April 26, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Keeping them happy. New Uber features will help drivers find gas stations and restrooms.

Concerned. No tipping restaurants could struggle for growth said David Chang of Momofuku in a recent podcast. Mid-sized restaurants with 50-75 seats might be a thing of the past.

Announced. Makerbot will no longer manufacture its own 3-D printers. Those machines will be outsourced to a Florida company.

Claimed. Elon Musk said yesterday that self-driven cars were safer than their human-driven counterparts.

Held. A brain-controlled drone race was held in Florida last weekend.