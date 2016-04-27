My Queue

Apple Posts First Revenue Decline in 13 years

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

The wrong kind of milestone. Both Apple and Chipotle posted revenue declines. It was the first ever for Chipotle and the first in 13 years for Apple. 

Bracing for impact. As the popularity for ridesharing increases, California regulators have issued an order to study the environmental impact of UberPOOL and Lyft Line.

Keeping it secret. The FBI still won’t say exactly how it hacked into the San Bernadino phones, leading to serious speculation.

The rival. The ‘PayPal of China’ is worth $60 billion.

Signs of the times. Starbucks launched a custom emoji keyboard.

 

