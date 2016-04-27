My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Found Liable for Charges Incurred by Kids Using Apps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Found Liable for Charges Incurred by Kids Using Apps
Image credit: Mint | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Amazon.com is liable for billing parents for in-app purchases that their children made without permission, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge John Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on Tuesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's motion for summary judgment on liability in a fight between Amazon and the agency over the unauthorized purchases.

The judge denied the FTC's request for an injunction, and said he would not decide on a remedy yet.

The FTC said it would press for full refunds for affected Amazon customers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FTC had sued Amazon in 2014, alleging that the company failed to make proper disclosures to parents regarding purchases made by their children while using apps such as "Pet Shop Story."

Amazon has made changes in how in-app purchases are made since the FTC began probing the issue, the court said.

"The only potential ongoing violation of the FTC Act alleged is the fact that Amazon customers are still billed for in-app purchases under $1 without authorization on First Generation Kindle devices. The First Generation Kindle has not been sold since August 2012," Coughenour said in his ruling.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon to Invest $700 Million to Retrain 100,000 Workers for New Jobs

Amazon

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago